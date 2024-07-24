2025 NFL Mock Draft: Commanders Land Colorado Superstar Travis Hunter
It's not too early to talk NFL Draft, right? The 2024 season is among us with training camps taking place across the country. The Washington Commanders are getting their first look at a fresh franchise, seeing changes from top to bottom whether it be the ownership, roster or anything in between.
With a roster overhaul from a four-win season a year ago, the Commanders are set to improve, though it'll take time before they can reach a contender status again. They'll need to crush the draft next year and the years after to ensure they create a competitive club for years to come.
The No. 2 overall pick in the most recent draft, Jayden Daniels, could certainly be a franchise quarterback for Washington. Should that be the case, the Commanders can look elsewhere early in the 2025 NFL Draft, finding the best talent with a strong fit within the team's game plan.
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski took a way-to-early look and released a 2025 NFL Mock Draft just before the new NFL season gets underway. In the mock draft, the Commanders select Colorado and college football superstar Travis Hunter, who is known for shining on both sides of the ball.
"Colorado's Travis Hunter may not be the first cornerback off the board, with Michigan's Will Johnson and Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison possibly in the same class. Hunter could be the first cornerback selected and still not technically be depending on how an organization projects him at the next level. Some may view him as a wide receiver prospect," Sobleski wrote. "In this instance, the Washington Commanders can use him both ways, though primarily on defense."
The Commanders could certainly use the help in the secondary, though getting elite talent on both sides of the ball sounds intriguing as Washington will want to stack as much talent as possible around Daniels to ensure the quickest turnaround possible.
First, though, is Hunter's potential fit within the Commanders' defense.
"Benjamin St-Juste is set to be a free agent after this season," Sobleski continued. "Hunter can pair with Emmanuel Forbes and give head coach Dan Quinn a play-making duo in his secondary, as he had when he was the Dallas Cowboys' defensive coordinator."
The Commanders could get Hunter in the draft to secure a replacement for St-Juste while bringing in a potential big-play threat for Daniels as a wide receiver.
"Plus, the Commanders gain the added of benefit of using Hunter in some offensive sub-packages to complement Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson," Sobleski wrote.
A duo of Daniels and Hunter would give the Commanders an incredibly flashy set of players. It would be a solid pick and would add even more flexibility for Washington as they navigate a rebuild.
