Which Commanders Second-Round Pick 'Could Emerge' In NFL Preseason?
The Washington Commanders have a lot of new faces around the team facility these days.
Within them are veterans at the tail end of their career, veterans looking to establish themselves as one of the best in the league, and rookies whose first year with the Commanders is their first in the NFL.
One of those rookies is new Washington tight end Ben Sinott who joined the team out of the Kansas State Wildcats program and is the player to watch this camp - not named quarterback Jayden Daniels - according to Pro Football Focus' Bradley Locker.
"The star of the show at Commanders camp will undoubtedly be second-overall pick Jayden Daniels, but Washington’s second-round pick could also emerge as the preseason unfolds," says Locker. "Sinnott was marvelous during his final season at Kansas State, earning an 82.0 PFF overall grade. The tight end was also great as a receiver, notching 2.02 yards per route run and a tremendous 6.8 yards after the catch per reception.
"Washington doesn’t possess much depth at tight end, and with 35-year-old Zach Ertz struggling to stay healthy over the past few years, it wouldn’t be a shock to see Sinnott break onto the scene and deliver the Commanders a reliable tight end for the first time since 2020."
There is no depth chart, of course, but if you listed Sinnott in relation to the reps he's been taking in OTAs and mandatory minicamp he'd be somewhere in the three to four range.
However, this is likely a byproduct of the new Commanders staff led by head coach Dan Quinn ensuring every player earns the reps they get.
When you look at the raw talent and fit into what we expect the Washington offense to look under new coordinator Kliff Kingsbury it's clear that Sinnott has the potential to be something special.
In fact, we've gone as far as to predict he'll be the second tight end on the team's depth chart by the time the regular season arrives.
Being the second tight end for the Commanders would not only ensure Sinnott gets plenty of opportunities in regular season action, but would make him the heir to the starting tight end job behind veteran Zach Ertz who many believe may be in his last year or two playing in the NFL.
And that, among other factors, makes the rookie someone worth watching when training camp gets started on Wednesday.
