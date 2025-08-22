3 observations after Commanders trade Brian Robinson Jr. to 49ers
The Washington Commanders are making a splash on the NFL's trade market, sending running back Brian Robinson Jr. to the San Francisco 49ers for a sixth-round pick.
The move has a few different wrinkles to it, so here's three observations from the trade:
READ MORE: Commanders trade Brian Robinson Jr. to 49ers
Robinson wasn't up to par
Robinson was good for the Commanders, logging 37 starts since being drafted in the third round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the team. He ran for 700-800 yards in each of his three seasons with the team, so he was consistent.
However, Robinson wasn't a splashy rusher and while things could have been different in the 2025 season, the Commanders chose to move on.
The Niners are bringing Robinson in as a backup for Christian McCaffrey, so it's a sign that the league doesn't view him as a starter for the 2025 season. However, if he gets hurt, Robinson can step in for a considerable amount of carries.
Commanders love Croskey-Merritt
Part of why the Commanders made the move to trade Robinson was their excitement for seventh-round rookie Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
Croskey-Merritt was an overlooked draft prospect after just 13 collegiate games from 2023-24. An injury limited him to just one game at Arizona last season, but he's back and ready to go, this time for the Commanders.
Croskey-Merritt will likely take over Robinson's role in the offense with Austin Ekeler serving as a passing-down back.
Dynamic offseason continues
The Commanders haven't been afraid to make big trades this offseason, acquiring Laremy Tunsil and Deebo Samuel in separate trades.
This time around, they are the ones moving on from a player, but it shows that the team is willing to evolve and change.
The final step of the offseason is to cut down the roster to 53 players and figure out Terry McLaurin's future. Once that is settled, the Commanders can move into the season with their new-look team ready for action.
READ MORE: This position group is becoming the brain of the Commanders defense
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders star cornerback under most pressure, per insider
• NFL insider says Terry McLaurin could end holdout soon with Commanders
• Commanders running back named cut candidate
• 4 teams that could trade for Commanders RB Brian Robinson Jr.