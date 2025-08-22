Why Commanders could fall backwards this season
The Washington Commanders were one of the league's biggest surprises last year after winning 12 games and earning the No. 6 seed in the NFC playoff picture.
This year, they are expected to surprise, but in the opposite way. NFL.com thinks the Commanders will finish under .500 for the upcoming season.
"As wild as the Commanders' run was last year, they are still just one season removed from being an NFL bottom-dweller. So, yes, while they are obviously better than they were, objective observers would concede that Washington seriously overachieved in 2024. That's not to say the team can't get better this season. But it feels like a course correction is looming," NFL.com wrote.
Commanders due for setback season
It will be very hard for the Commanders to top what they did in 2024, especially with the NFC East still extremely competitive. The Philadelphia Eagles are the defending Super Bowl champions, while the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants are expected to be better than they were a year ago.
A lot of the Commanders' success last season stemmed from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, but now that he has had a year under his belt, teams might have an easier time playing against him with more film to study of his.
The Commanders could also be a better team, but there isn't a ton of room for improvement. They made it all the way to the NFC Championship last season, so the only way they can get better is by making it to the Super Bowl.
A Super Bowl run for the Commanders could happen, but the improvements they made over the course of the offseason are far from guarantees towards becoming a true winner in the NFL.
The Commanders will battle another Super Bowl contender in the Baltimore Ravens in their final preseason game. Kickoff is scheduled for tomorrow at 12 p.m. EST.
