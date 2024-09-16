Commanders WR Comes in Clutch vs. Giants
The Washington Commanders are celebrating after a 21-18 win, and wide receiver Noah Brown can walk away from the game knowing he left his mark.
In one of the biggest plays on the final drive, Jayden Daniels found Noah Brown for a 34-yard catch that got the Commanders across midfield.
“We had a three-minute concept, front-side over to the left, and defense covered that really well and was able to get back to the end cut with Noah," Daniels said postgame. "We kind of hit it earlier in the game when he made a nice catch for slide, and he was able to win that route. I got the time needed, and he was able to beat the safety with the ball, and he took it from there.”
The catch marked Brown's third of the game, landing him with 56 receiving yards on the day. It's not the flashiest stat line of Brown's career, but it was crucial.
“It felt good, that’s what I expected out of myself though you know," Brown said. "I am a professional and I’ve been in this league for a while and when my number is called I try to execute and I did a good job of that today.”
The Commanders have been waiting for their receivers to step up in the early part of the season, and now that Brown is getting situated in Washington, he appears to be on the road towards becoming a big part of the offense.
