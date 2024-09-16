Commander Country

Commanders WR Comes in Clutch vs. Giants

The Washington Commanders had a big play from Noah Brown to help them beat the New York Giants.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 3, 2023; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans wide receiver Noah Brown (85) is introduced before playing against the Denver Broncos at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Thomas Shea-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are celebrating after a 21-18 win, and wide receiver Noah Brown can walk away from the game knowing he left his mark.

In one of the biggest plays on the final drive, Jayden Daniels found Noah Brown for a 34-yard catch that got the Commanders across midfield.

“We had a three-minute concept, front-side over to the left, and defense covered that really well and was able to get back to the end cut with Noah," Daniels said postgame. "We kind of hit it earlier in the game when he made a nice catch for slide, and he was able to win that route. I got the time needed, and he was able to beat the safety with the ball, and he took it from there.”

The catch marked Brown's third of the game, landing him with 56 receiving yards on the day. It's not the flashiest stat line of Brown's career, but it was crucial.

“It felt good, that’s what I expected out of myself though you know," Brown said. "I am a professional and I’ve been in this league for a while and when my number is called I try to execute and I did a good job of that today.”

The Commanders have been waiting for their receivers to step up in the early part of the season, and now that Brown is getting situated in Washington, he appears to be on the road towards becoming a big part of the offense.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

