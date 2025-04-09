Commander Country

4 pass rushers Commanders could take in first round of NFL Draft

The Washington Commanders are in need of a pass rusher in the NFL Draft.

Jeremy Brener

Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center.
Marshall defensive lineman Mike Green during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have a number of needs ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, but none may be more important than the pass rusher position.

Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon believes that the team should look for a pass rusher with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round.

READ MORE: Ex-Commanders star’s remark after signing with Vikings sounds like jab at Washington

Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart tips a pass from Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Mike Wright.
Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Shemar Stewart tips a pass from Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Mike Wright. / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Commanders need pass rushers

"Just give the Commanders a shot at Shemar Stewart, Mike Green, Mykel Williams or Donovan Ezeiruaku and it's as dreamy as it gets for a team picking in the bottom four. They need a lot of juice there following Dante Fowler's departure," Gagnon writes.

The Commanders lost Fowler, who had double-digit sacks, to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency. Washington will have to replace him by committee, but that would start off well with having a top-tier pass rusher that could be with the team for a very long time.

The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.

READ MORE: Jayden Daniels picks 4 Commanders teammates for his dream soccer squad

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders latest hire draws excitement from Deebo Samuel

• Commanders add SEC pass rusher in latest mock draft

• Commanders get Benjamin St-Juste replacement in latest mock draft

• Commanders lose starting RB to Browns in trade proposal

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News