4 pass rushers Commanders could take in first round of NFL Draft
The Washington Commanders have a number of needs ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft, but none may be more important than the pass rusher position.
Bleacher Report writer Brad Gagnon believes that the team should look for a pass rusher with the No. 29 overall pick in the first round.
Commanders need pass rushers
"Just give the Commanders a shot at Shemar Stewart, Mike Green, Mykel Williams or Donovan Ezeiruaku and it's as dreamy as it gets for a team picking in the bottom four. They need a lot of juice there following Dante Fowler's departure," Gagnon writes.
The Commanders lost Fowler, who had double-digit sacks, to the Dallas Cowboys in free agency. Washington will have to replace him by committee, but that would start off well with having a top-tier pass rusher that could be with the team for a very long time.
The NFL Draft is set for April 24-26 at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin.
