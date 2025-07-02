Commander Country

Analyst builds Commanders fantasy draft with 7 stars around NFL

The Washington Commanders are content with their roster, but a league reset could create an entirely new winner.

Jeremy Brener

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws the football before the game against the San Francisco 49ers.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa throws the football before the game against the San Francisco 49ers. / Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are happy with the team they have built, but what if the NFL reset and had a complete fantasy draft?

NFL.com writer Chad Reuter mapped out this fantasy, landing the Commanders seven top building blocks for the team.

Tua Tagovailoa

Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the field before the game against the New York Jets.
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on the field before the game against the New York Jets. / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

"Washington could have selected Tagovailoa instead of Chase Young with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It would be interesting to see the former Alabama star play in Kliff Kingsbury's scheme," Reuter wrote.

CeeDee Lamb

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb goes through a drill during practice.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb goes through a drill during practice. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

"Landing with Dallas' division rival, Lamb aims to continue his four-year streak of 1,100 receiving yards," Reuter wrote.

Vita Vea

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea against the Miami Dolphins.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea against the Miami Dolphins. / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

"Vea might look like a pure run-stopper, weighing nearly 350 pounds at nose tackle, but he had seven sacks for the Buccaneers last season. I think teams that utilize a four-man front, like the Commanders, would still value him in the top half of the draft," Reuter wrote.

Jalen Ramsey

Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey warms up prior to the game at Highmark Stadium.
Miami Dolphins cornerback Jalen Ramsey warms up prior to the game at Highmark Stadium. / Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

"The Commanders round out the top 100 by taking a standard-bearer at cornerback in Ramsey, who can still make quarterbacks pay for challenging him," Reuter wrote.

Alijah Vera-Tucker

New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
New York Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker blocks at the line of scrimmage against the Pittsburgh Steelers. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

"The Commanders grab the underappreciated Vera-Tucker to anchor the line," Reuter wrote.

Carl Granderson

New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson celebrates with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan.
New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson celebrates with New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

"Granderson, who has 28.5 sacks over his six seasons, adds length and power to the Commanders' front four," Reuter wrote.

Brandon Jones

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer can't get the ball as he is defended by Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones.
Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Joshua Palmer can’t get the ball as he is defended by Denver Broncos safety Brandon Jones / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

"Another former member of the Longhorns secondary comes off the board after his breakout year with the Broncos (115 tackles, three interceptions)," Reuter wrote.

The Commanders have their quarterback in Tagovailoa and get him his top target in Lamb. That checks out a great pair on offense.

Adding an interior lineman as strong as Vera-Tucker allows the Commanders to wait on getting a running back until the later rounds since the offensive line will be well-adjusted up the middle.

The team also addressed the defense, taking Vita Vea and Carl Granderson to help the defensive line. Washington also gets two secondary members in the recently-traded Jalen Ramsey and Brandon Jones, giving the Commanders a lethal pair on the backend of the defense.

The team is still a work in progress, but there's a lot to like with the bare bones of this make-believe roster.

Jeremy Brener
