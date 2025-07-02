Analyst builds Commanders fantasy draft with 7 stars around NFL
The Washington Commanders are happy with the team they have built, but what if the NFL reset and had a complete fantasy draft?
NFL.com writer Chad Reuter mapped out this fantasy, landing the Commanders seven top building blocks for the team.
Tua Tagovailoa
"Washington could have selected Tagovailoa instead of Chase Young with the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. It would be interesting to see the former Alabama star play in Kliff Kingsbury's scheme," Reuter wrote.
CeeDee Lamb
"Landing with Dallas' division rival, Lamb aims to continue his four-year streak of 1,100 receiving yards," Reuter wrote.
Vita Vea
"Vea might look like a pure run-stopper, weighing nearly 350 pounds at nose tackle, but he had seven sacks for the Buccaneers last season. I think teams that utilize a four-man front, like the Commanders, would still value him in the top half of the draft," Reuter wrote.
Jalen Ramsey
"The Commanders round out the top 100 by taking a standard-bearer at cornerback in Ramsey, who can still make quarterbacks pay for challenging him," Reuter wrote.
Alijah Vera-Tucker
"The Commanders grab the underappreciated Vera-Tucker to anchor the line," Reuter wrote.
Carl Granderson
"Granderson, who has 28.5 sacks over his six seasons, adds length and power to the Commanders' front four," Reuter wrote.
Brandon Jones
"Another former member of the Longhorns secondary comes off the board after his breakout year with the Broncos (115 tackles, three interceptions)," Reuter wrote.
The Commanders have their quarterback in Tagovailoa and get him his top target in Lamb. That checks out a great pair on offense.
Adding an interior lineman as strong as Vera-Tucker allows the Commanders to wait on getting a running back until the later rounds since the offensive line will be well-adjusted up the middle.
The team also addressed the defense, taking Vita Vea and Carl Granderson to help the defensive line. Washington also gets two secondary members in the recently-traded Jalen Ramsey and Brandon Jones, giving the Commanders a lethal pair on the backend of the defense.
The team is still a work in progress, but there's a lot to like with the bare bones of this make-believe roster.
