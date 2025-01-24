Commander Country

Analyst Predicts Commanders Upset vs. Eagles

The Washington Commanders could upset the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship to advance to the Super Bowl.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 22, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) runs the ball during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are an underdog going into the NFC Championship against the Philadelphia Eagles.

Much like the last two weeks, the Commanders weren't expected to win. Yet, they advanced.

CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco sees a similar position and believes the Commanders will pull out a one-point win to beat the Eagles and make their first Super Bowl appearance since 1992.

"The Commanders are the surprise team left in final four. They got here by upsetting the top-seeded Lions on the road last week. In that game, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels was special. He lit up the Lions defense. But this is a much bigger challenge," Prisco writes.

"This game will be about Daniels and his ability to make plays against the Fangio defense. Watching Kliff Kingsbury call plays will be fun to watch. I think Daniels plays well. So well in fact I think the Commanders will pull off an upset. Daniels will become the first rookie quarterback to take his team to a Super Bowl."

It won't be easy, but Daniels will create some major history if the Commanders can beat the Eagles at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

