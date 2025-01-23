Former Cowboys Coaches Face Off in Commanders-Eagles NFC Championship Game
The Washington Commanders are headed to the NFC Championship game for the first time in over 30 years and the challenge awaiting them is their NFC East foes the Philadelphia Eagles. Both teams have been tremendous getting to this point and split the season series in the regular season so the third matchup is bound to give us fireworks.
While the Commanders and Eagles enjoy the fruits of their labor in the playoffs, their other NFC East rival, the Dallas Cowboys, could only wish to be in the position they are in as they missed the playoffs and are currently heavily amid a head coach hire as Mike McCarthy was let go.
With Washington and Philly trending in the right direction, one can only wonder what happened with Dallas as they once employed two coaches from each team - Commanders' head coach Dan Quinn and Eagles' offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.
It is easy to wonder why the Cowboys never decided to make a move for either of these two in retrospect. Still, they never did and continued to roll with McCarthy. Despite having winning seasons throughout the past few seasons, they hold the longest drought for reaching an NFC conference championship at 15 years.
Quinn and Moore overlapped in the Big D as defensive coordinator and offensive coordinator respectively from 2021-2022 until Moore left to become the Chargers' offensive coordinator before heading to Philadelphia to join Sirianni's staff. While Moore didn't elevate the offense to the highest levels, he did improve it some, getting the most out of quarterback Dak Prescott. Meanwhile, during the three seasons as the 'Boys' defensive coordinator, Quinn led the defense for three straight seasons in leading the league in takeaways.
The Cowboys seem to be at a loss. Is it time for Jerry to step aside? Does there need to be an overhaul of the roster? There are many questions that the Dallas Cowboys should be asking themselves if they hope to turn things around and get back to their winning ways. Unfortunately for them, that future seems further away and they will have to watch at least one of their former coaches and their respective current team reach, and possibly win, a Super Bowl.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders QB Jayden Daniels Continues to Reach Rare Heights as a Rookie
• Commanders Need Big Performance From Marshon Lattimore vs. Eagles
• Commanders Land One Spot on PFWA 2024 All-Rookie Team
• Richard Sherman's Bold Prediction for Upcoming Commanders' Playoff Game