Commanders' Deebo Samuel sends strong message alongside new teammates
This offseason, the Washington Commanders made a bold move by acquiring wide receiver Deebo Samuel. Now, Samuel is turning the page in his career—and he’s ready to remind the league exactly who he is.
In a recent Instagram post, Samuel stood alongside second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels and veteran tight end Zach Ertz. He captioned the photo: “This time ima show em get in a whole different bag; everybody can talk it but they ain’t standing how I stand!!!”
The image and caption made one thing clear: Samuel is locked in and ready to be a major addition to the Commanders offense.
Traded from the San Francisco 49ers for a fifth-round pick, Samuel enters this new chapter with something to prove. After a 2024 season that some considered underwhelming—670 receiving yards and six touchdowns in 15 games—he’s aiming to bounce back in a big way and reclaim his Pro Bowl form.
Washington believes he still has plenty left in the tank, and Samuel is determined to prove the franchise right for taking a chance on him.
With Daniels coming off a record-breaking rookie campaign, Samuel’s arrival gives the Commanders a dangerous second option opposite Terry McLaurin. Add in Ertz as a reliable veteran target, and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury has dynamic weapons to work with.
If the energy from Samuel’s post is any preview, the Commanders offense is gearing up to make a serious statement this season.
