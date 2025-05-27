Commanders' preseason schedule is set following Ravens' time announcement
The Washington Commanders aim to build on their momentum from 2024 into the 2025 season.
They have done a great job retooling their roster after having a ton of free agents, and recently found out their schedule. With all the major offseason chores now checked off the to-do list, their attention will turn to offseason workout programs beginning with OTAs before training camp later in the summer, leading up to preseason games.
The Commanders have a fairly difficult schedule as they look to take the NFC East away from the defending Super Bowl champions, the Philadelphia Eagles, and they will have a chance to see a bit how their 2025 team will look once preseason games get underway.
Washington knew who their preseason opponents would be, and two out of the three times, for those. However, it is now official that they will be playing the Baltimore Ravens in their preseason finale on Saturday, August 23rd, not even five days removed from their Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
The short time between games isn't ideal at any point of a season, but if there was a time for this, it would be here during the preseason.
It may be a tough turnaround for the Commanders, but the team will likely decide to rest their starters for the game and ask the bottom-of-the-roster guys looking to claim a roster spot to step up.
The preseason is synonymous with getting the starters some playing time in the early portions of games before letting the depth play out the rest of the game to get ample snaps in actual game settings. Things have slightly changed in the preseason in recent years, but for the most part, it remains the status quo of gearing up for the regular season.
The Commanders must enter the regular season as healthy as possible if they hope to reach their end goal of bringing a Super Bowl back to the DMV area.
