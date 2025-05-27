One Commanders rookie could rise above in draft class
The Washington Commanders are hoping their rookie class has the same kind of impact as it did last year.
This year's crop of rookies will have a tough act to follow after the 2024 draft class helped push the Commanders all the way to the NFC Championship Game, where they lost against the Philadelphia Eagles.
This year, the Commanders selected Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr., Ole Miss cornerback Trey Amos, Virginia Tech wide receiver Jaylin Lane, UCLA linebacker Kain Medrano and Arizona running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt.
Out of those five, Sports Illustrated writer Daniel Flick named Amos as the best rookie for the upcoming season.
Amos could be Washington's best rookie
"Commanders first-round offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. has an unclear path to playing time in 2025," Flick wrote.
"Amos, conversely, will compete for the starting spot opposite Marshon Lattimore, a scenario which would move ’24 second-round pick Mike Sainristil to nickel. Amos fits Commanders coach Dan Quinn’s mold at corner with length, physicality and ball skills. He has the traits to develop into an impact starter."
Amos will have the chance to have more of an impact than Conerly, especially given his path towards the starting lineup.
Amos will have the chance to get closer to the starting lineup with a strong showing in OTA's, which begins this week at the practice facility in Ashburn, Va.
