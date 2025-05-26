Can Josh Conerly Jr. crack the Commanders' starting lineup?
The Washington Commanders made it clear this offseason that protecting quarterback Jayden Daniels is a top priority.
With that mission in mind, the Commanders added veteran talent and youthful promise to their offensive line, looking to secure their quarterback both today and into the future.
Washington will begin its OTAs this week in Ashburn, Virginia, and at least part of the focus now shifts to whether first-round pick Josh Conerly Jr. can crack the starting lineup right away. In a recent posting, Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder praised the front office for its aggressive strategy to shore up the offensive line.
“Not only did general manager Adam Peters swing big and trade for five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil, but Peters also used his first-round pick of the draft on Conerly,” said Holder.
While Tunsil locks down the left side, Holder mentions the door remains open on the right because Andrew Wylie, who started at right tackle the last two years, hasn’t cemented his status.
“According to Pro Football Focus (PFF), (Wylie) allowed nine sacks in 2023 and earned a below-average 59.3 overall grade last season.” According to PFF, in his second season with the Commanders in 2024, Wylie allowed zero sacks.
Wylie's struggles led to a contract adjustment and questions about his future role. Another factor in the mix is second-year tackle Brandon Coleman, who started at left tackle last year but will be moving positions or to a backup role with the arrival of Tunsil.
Still, Conerly is bringing enough polish and athleticism from Oregon to make a serious case for starting immediately.
“Then there’s the former Duck, who showed enough traits in college to immediately be a first-stringer in the pros," said Holder.
Bleacher Report scout Brandon Thorn offered a strong scouting report on Conerly’s transition-ready skill set.
“Overall, Conerly has good athletic ability, recovery, and zone run blocking skills with the range to protect the corner in pass protection against high-side, speed rushes," Thorn wrote. “He can earn a starting tackle job as a rookie and become a solid starter.”
With the Commanders prioritizing the protection of Daniels, Conerly’s readiness and upside give him the edge in what could be the team's most important training camp battle.
