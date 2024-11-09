Commander Country

Analyst Reveals Steelers vs. Commanders Prediction

The Washington Commanders have a tough matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Nov 3, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels (5) scrambles away from New York Giants linebacker Micah McFadden (41) during the first half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders are looking to grab their eighth win of the season as the Pittsburgh Steelers come to the nation's capital.

The Steelers are just one step behind the Commanders, hoping to grab victory No. 7 on the season to tie Washington's current record.

However, CBS Sports analyst Pete Prisco doesn't think that will end up being the case. He predicts that the Commanders will pull out a 23-17 victory against the Steelers at home.

"The Steelers are off their bye, while the Commanders are coming off a division victory over the Giants. This will be Russell Wilson's first road start for the Steelers. He will have a new receiver in Mike Williams, but the Commanders have new corner in Marshon Lattimore. I think Jayden Daniels outplays Russell Wilson," Prisco writes.

It will be a tight game, especially with the Steelers defense looking to wreak havoc. However, Daniels and the Commanders may boast one of the best offenses in the NFL. That matchup could be a clash of titans, and whichever unit performs better out of the two will likely lead its team to victory.

Kickoff between the Steelers and Commanders is set for tomorrow at 1 p.m. ET.

