Commanders Reveal Uniforms vs. Steelers
The Washington Commanders are getting ready to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, and they now know how they will look for the game.
With the Steelers coming into town, there is bound to be some gold in NorthWest Stadium, but the Commanders want to stand out without the gold.
For that, the Commanders will only wear burgundy this week with their shirts, pants and socks.
This will be the fifth time the Commanders have worn their burgundy jerseys this season.
The Commanders wore the jerseys for the first two games of the season — a loss in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a win in Week 2 on a last-second field goal from Austin Seibert against the New York Giants.
The Commanders won their other two meetings wearing burgundy, beating the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 and the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.
Now, the Commanders hope that their burgundy wave will bring them good luck and fortune as they face the Steelers.
Kickoff between the Steelers and Commanders is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game can be watched on CBS or Paramount+.
