Commander Country

Commanders Reveal Uniforms vs. Steelers

The Washington Commanders have a slick look for their Week 10 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders place kicker Austin Seibert (3) celebrates with his teammates after making the game winning field goal against the New York Giants at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images
Sep 15, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders place kicker Austin Seibert (3) celebrates with his teammates after making the game winning field goal against the New York Giants at Commanders Field. Mandatory Credit: Peter Casey-Imagn Images / Peter Casey-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are getting ready to play against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 10, and they now know how they will look for the game.

With the Steelers coming into town, there is bound to be some gold in NorthWest Stadium, but the Commanders want to stand out without the gold.

For that, the Commanders will only wear burgundy this week with their shirts, pants and socks.

This will be the fifth time the Commanders have worn their burgundy jerseys this season.

The Commanders wore the jerseys for the first two games of the season — a loss in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and a win in Week 2 on a last-second field goal from Austin Seibert against the New York Giants.

The Commanders won their other two meetings wearing burgundy, beating the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 and the Carolina Panthers in Week 7.

Now, the Commanders hope that their burgundy wave will bring them good luck and fortune as they face the Steelers.

Kickoff between the Steelers and Commanders is set for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The game can be watched on CBS or Paramount+.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders S Jeremy Chinn Has 'Really Come Out' in Recent Weeks

• Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels Closing In On History After 7th Rookie of the Week Honor

• New Commanders’ CB Marshon Lattimore Discusses His Injury Following Trade

• Commanders Named Trade Deadline Winner

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News