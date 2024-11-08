Commander Country

Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore Can Become Mentor

Marson Lattimore is a veteran presence for the Washington Commanders.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
Sep 29, 2024; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) on the field against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images / Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders inserted another leader into their defense by trading for New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore before the trade deadline earlier this week.

Lattimore, 28, has played all eight seasons in the NFL with the Saints, where he has made four Pro Bowls and a trip to the NFC Championship Game.

That experience could help a Commanders team that is still trying to figure out how to play with each other.

"I think it'll probably go both ways because there's some scheme and some communication for Marshon to learn and there's also some wisdom for him to pass on to go. And so that will happen organically as it goes," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. "But the first order of business is obviously getting him on the same page with all of his teammates as quickly as we can. But those things happen over time. The more time you spend together, those are meeting room times, road trips and you just start discussing it more. And so, over time we'll expect that to happen."

If Lattimore can provide excellent advice off the field on top of his remarkable play on it, the Commanders may have gotten a massive steal at the trade deadline.

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders S Jeremy Chinn Has 'Really Come Out' in Recent Weeks

• Commanders' QB Jayden Daniels Closing In On History After 7th Rookie of the Week Honor

• New Commanders’ CB Marshon Lattimore Discusses His Injury Following Trade

Marshon Lattimore Ready For New Start with the Commanders

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News