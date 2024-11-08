Commanders CB Marshon Lattimore Can Become Mentor
The Washington Commanders inserted another leader into their defense by trading for New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore before the trade deadline earlier this week.
Lattimore, 28, has played all eight seasons in the NFL with the Saints, where he has made four Pro Bowls and a trip to the NFC Championship Game.
That experience could help a Commanders team that is still trying to figure out how to play with each other.
"I think it'll probably go both ways because there's some scheme and some communication for Marshon to learn and there's also some wisdom for him to pass on to go. And so that will happen organically as it goes," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. "But the first order of business is obviously getting him on the same page with all of his teammates as quickly as we can. But those things happen over time. The more time you spend together, those are meeting room times, road trips and you just start discussing it more. And so, over time we'll expect that to happen."
If Lattimore can provide excellent advice off the field on top of his remarkable play on it, the Commanders may have gotten a massive steal at the trade deadline.
