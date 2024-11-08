Commanders Make History with Miracle Hail Mary
In Week 8, the Washington Commanders went hunting and caught more than just a Bear. With the last two seconds of the game, wide receiver Noah Brown got behind a pile of defenders and caught a 52-yard touchdown pass from rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels to seal a dramatic "Hail Mary" win over the Chicago Bears.
The play wasn't just a game-winner for the Commanders; it marked only the seventh time in NFL history that a game-winning touchdown pass of at least 50 yards was completed as time ran out.
"I just heard the crowd erupt and saw our sideline flooding the field. That's when I knew," Daniels reflected in a news release. And while Hail Mary passes have become synonymous with unforgettable moments, the connection between Daniels and Brown has now been referred to as the Miracle in Maryland. It's a moment that Washington fans and Daniels will never forget.
"That's kind of a once-in-a-lifetime experience," Daniels said. "Not too many people get to experience stuff like that."
The gloves Brown wore during that moment, along with the end zone pylon signed by him and Daniels, are now on display at the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton.
Daniels became the second rookie quarterback since 1970 to throw a 50-yard, game-winning touchdown pass as time expired, joining Cleveland's Tim Couch, who pulled off the same act in Week 8 of the 1999 season.
When it comes to these jaw-dropping, game-winning Hail Marys, they don't happen often. To put it in perspective, this 52-yard strike from Daniels to Brown joins a very exclusive club: It's one of only seven game-winning 50-yard touchdowns completed as time expired in NFL history.
From the Lions' Jim Gibbons catching a 65-yard pass from Earl Morrall in 1960 to Kenyon Drake's 69-yard catch from Ryan Tannehill in 2018, this play ranks right up there with other unforgettable plays.
And now, that moment is forever enshrined at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where Brown's gloves and the signed pylon will serve as a reminder of one of the most incredible plays in NFL history.
