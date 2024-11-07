Commanders' Second Injury Report vs. Steelers Released
The Washington Commanders are here. There's a new energy in the DMV as their football team has made an arrival. After cleaning the house last year, the squad has made strides forward and there is optimism that a deep playoff run could come as soon as this season.
Commanders general manager Adam Peters must fall in the same line of thinking, too, as he made a win-now move at the trade deadline, landing four-time Pro Bowl cornerback Marshon Lattimore from the New Orleans Saints.
However, Lattimore arrived to Washington with a bit of a hamstring injury that leaves him designated with a "day-by-day" status, according to Commanders head coach Dan Quinn. His debut with the squad might have to be pushed back by a week.
DNP:
- CB Marshon Lattimore, hamstring
- OT Cornelius Lucas, ankle
- DE Clelin Ferrell, knee
LP:
- DE Dorance Armstrong, shoulder
- LB Dante Fowler Jr., groin
- K Austin Seibert, hip
- RB Brian Robinson Jr., hamstring
- OT Andrew Wylie, shoulder
- TE Colson Yankoff, hamstring
Again, Lattimore remains a non-participant through his second injury report with the Commanders. His debut with the team will certainly give the defense a large boost, though that might have to be delayed.
Brian Robinson Jr. remains a limited participant as the star running back is dealing with a hamstring injury as well. His return to the gridiron will provide a big spark to the offense.
The Commanders are a 2.5-point favorite over the Steelers as they host them in a Week 10 battle. With a chance to go 8-2, Washington looks to extend their lead in the NFC East over a Pittsburgh squad that has been quite surprising as well this year.
