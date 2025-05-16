Analyst reveals Commanders 'gauntlet' in tough schedule
The Washington Commanders are marking their calendar and circling key dates on their schedule for the upcoming season.
While the beginning of their schedule is favorable and offers some chances at some big wins, things get tough as the calendar turns to October.
NFL.com writer Gennaro Filice explained what the biggest part of Washington's schedule is.
Commanders have toughest stretch in October
"Here’s the gauntlet that will test the Commanders, starting in Week 5: at the Chargers, home against the Bears, on the road against the Cowboys and Chiefs back to back, home for the Seahawks and Lions and then in Madrid against the Dolphins. Whew. That’s an intense, exhausting run that includes a cross country flight, three teams that were in the playoffs last year, a heated rival and a trip to Europe," Filice wrote.
The Commanders will need to grab as many wins as possible in the first four weeks, three of which come against teams that did not make the playoffs last season.
That seven-game stretch in the middle of the schedule going into the bye is tough, but if the Commanders can grab a winning record in those games, they should be set on the back end of their season.
The final six games are tough as well as the Commanders face a pair of playoff teams after the bye in the Denver Broncos and Minnesota Vikings before four consecutive NFC East games to end the season (two of which come against the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles), but Washington will feel better going into those games if the team can conquer the middle part of the schedule.
