Toughest stretch of the Commanders 2025 schedule

The Washington Commanders are coming off a shocking trip to the NFC Championship game last season under first-year head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, and have retooled this offseason in an effort to improve their roster with the hopes of making it to the big stage.
The NFL Draft and rookie minicamp have come and gone, and the team is gearing up for the rest of the workouts with OTAs and training camp. But before we get to that, teams and fans are finding out when they will be facing their 2025 opponents.
Washington is primed to have plenty of airtime in 2025 with eight standalone games and six primetime games on the docket. The schedule is more challenging this season, but there is no reason to believe that they can't make a similar run as a year ago.
However, there will be challenging moments for the Commanders, and their toughest stretch in their 2025 schedule will come after their BYE week in Week 12.
Following the bye week, the Commanders will have to face the defending Super Bowl champions and arch rivals, the Philadelphia Eagles, twice in the span of three weeks to end the season. Less than ideal.
Outside of that, they will also come out of the bye week having to face one of the best defenses in the league in the Denver Broncos before heading on the road for two straight weeks to take on a surging Minnesota Vikings team and another NFC East foe in the New York Giants.
Mashed between the two Eagles' matchups, the Commanders will also have another NFC East team to deal with, the Dallas Cowboys, who are hoping to get things back on track after a forgettable season.
