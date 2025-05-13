Commanders among top 3 teams in latest NFL rankings
The Washington Commanders are making moves this offseason in order to keep them among the best teams in the NFL.
They have upgraded the offensive line in the trade market and draft in order to protect Jayden Daniels while also working to improve the rest of the depth on the roster.
FOX Sports writer Bucky Brooks ranked the top 10 teams in the NFL, and the Commanders came in at No. 3.
Commanders named top 3 in NFL rankings
"The second year of the Jayden Daniels’ Experience could lead to a parade around the Nation’s Capitol next February," Brooks wrote.
"The team has surrounded the 2024 Offensive Rookie of the Year with more weapons (Deebo Samuel) and protectors (Laremy Tunsil and Josh Conerly Jr.) that will help him play at an elite level. Through patchwork, the defense has added some young playmakers (Trey Amos) and seasoned veterans (Javon Kinlaw, Deatrich Wise, and Eddie Goldman) to help the squad. The unit will need to gel quickly to help the Commanders overtake their divisional rivals as the team to beat in the NFC."
The only teams that were higher than the Bills on the list were the Buffalo Bills and Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
The Commanders still have some question marks, especially in the pass rush department, but if they can get better at those positions going into the season, they will have a chance to be one of the best teams not just in the NFC, but in the entire league competing for the Super Bowl.
