Commanders QB Jayden Daniels’ mom opens up about his dating life
For Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels, whether it’s game day or the offseason, there’s one person you’ll always see by his side: his mother.
Much like a mother bear protecting her cub, Regina Jackson remains a constant presence—not just for support but to help her son navigate the spotlight that comes with being a professional football player. Life off the field matters as much for her as his performance on it.
“My son can date. He can live free. He makes his own decisions,” Jackson said during a Mother’s Day episode of The Pivot podcast.
While she emphasizes giving Daniels the space to grow into the man he’s worked so hard to become, she’s just as intentional about making sure he stays grounded and surrounded by the right people.
“Every athlete’s parents should want them surrounded by good humans,” she said. “Whether it’s significant others or friends.”
Distractions can feel inevitable in a career defined by high stakes and high visibility. However, Jackson is determined to protect the foundation she and her son built long before he stepped onto an NFL field.
“We’ve worked too hard to get to this point to allow someone else to take it away,” she said.
Her commitment to Jayden extends well beyond football. It’s about ensuring those around in his circle are grounded and their good intentions are aligned with his vision.
“Her son’s focus is her priority,” she shared. And as Jackson put it herself, she’s “committed to not allowing anyone or anything derail what he works for every day.”
