Washington Commanders taking a look at veteran QB option

The Commanders already have four quarterbacks on the roster but they're keeping their options open.

Dustin Lewis

Sep 29, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Detailed view of a Washington Commanders helmet at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders and countless other teams around the league are kicking off rookie minicamp on Friday. It'll be an interesting period with all five of Washington's draft picks hitting the field at the pro level for the first time, including first-round selection and former Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.

There will also be some undrafted rookies in attendance along with a handful of tryout players.

Ahead of the start of the action, Washington released its rookie minicamp roster earlier today. In total, the Commanders will have 39 players in the building this weekend.

Peterman
Aug 23, 2024; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Nathan Peterman (10) throws the ball against the San Francisco 49ers in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The list includes a couple of intriguing names but the one who stands out among the tryout players is veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. With eight years of professional experience under his belt, Peterman is currently a free agent for the 2025 season.

Last year, he had stints with three different teams. Peterman signed with the New Orleans Saints last offseason but was released in training camp. The Las Vegas Raiders subsequently brought him in. However, Peterman was cut late in camp and spent the season on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad.

Peterman was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft following his college career at Pittsburgh. He's spent most of his time as a pro as a spot-starter and backup for multiple franchises.

The 31-year-old was with the Bills for two seasons prior to signing with the Raiders for his first stint with the franchise, which lasted from 2018-21. Peterman went on to play for the Chicago Bears as well, bouncing between the practice squad and active roster.

Nathan Peterman
Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, Chicago Bears quarterback Nathan Peterman (14) practices before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images / Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

Overall, he's appeared in 15 games and made starts in the NFL. Peterman has completed 85/160 passes for 712 yards with four touchdowns to 13 interceptions while rushing 24 times for 87 yards and a score. He's 1-4 as a starter.

The Commanders are already set for the coming years with Jayden Daniels leading the quarterback room. Washington also has some depth on the roster with a pair of veterans, Marcus Mariota and Josh Johnson, along with a young prospect, Sam Hartman.

It'll be worth watching to see if Washington decides to add Peterman to the roster after minicamp or if the franchise leans on what it already has at quarterback.

