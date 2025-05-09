Washington Commanders taking a look at veteran QB option
The Washington Commanders and countless other teams around the league are kicking off rookie minicamp on Friday. It'll be an interesting period with all five of Washington's draft picks hitting the field at the pro level for the first time, including first-round selection and former Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly Jr.
There will also be some undrafted rookies in attendance along with a handful of tryout players.
Ahead of the start of the action, Washington released its rookie minicamp roster earlier today. In total, the Commanders will have 39 players in the building this weekend.
The list includes a couple of intriguing names but the one who stands out among the tryout players is veteran quarterback Nathan Peterman. With eight years of professional experience under his belt, Peterman is currently a free agent for the 2025 season.
Last year, he had stints with three different teams. Peterman signed with the New Orleans Saints last offseason but was released in training camp. The Las Vegas Raiders subsequently brought him in. However, Peterman was cut late in camp and spent the season on the Atlanta Falcons' practice squad.
Peterman was originally selected by the Buffalo Bills in the fifth round of the 2017 NFL Draft following his college career at Pittsburgh. He's spent most of his time as a pro as a spot-starter and backup for multiple franchises.
The 31-year-old was with the Bills for two seasons prior to signing with the Raiders for his first stint with the franchise, which lasted from 2018-21. Peterman went on to play for the Chicago Bears as well, bouncing between the practice squad and active roster.
Overall, he's appeared in 15 games and made starts in the NFL. Peterman has completed 85/160 passes for 712 yards with four touchdowns to 13 interceptions while rushing 24 times for 87 yards and a score. He's 1-4 as a starter.
The Commanders are already set for the coming years with Jayden Daniels leading the quarterback room. Washington also has some depth on the roster with a pair of veterans, Marcus Mariota and Josh Johnson, along with a young prospect, Sam Hartman.
It'll be worth watching to see if Washington decides to add Peterman to the roster after minicamp or if the franchise leans on what it already has at quarterback.
