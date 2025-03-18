Cardinals LB named free agency target for Commanders
The Washington Commanders could be in need of some depth at the linebacker position.
That's why For The Win writer Cory Woodruff listed Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White as an option for the Commanders in free agency.
White to the Commanders?
"The Commanders could continue bringing in free agents with White, who could slot next to Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu and give Washington a formidable trio at linebacker," Woodruff writes.
White, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he spent his first four seasons in the league with them. After one year with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 where they went all the way to the Super Bowl, he followed defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon when he became the head coach of the Cardinals.
Now, White is looking for a new team, and a return to the NFC East may be what's right for him in the next stage of his career.
