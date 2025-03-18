Commander Country

Cardinals LB named free agency target for Commanders

The Washington Commanders may want to sign a former Arizona Cardinals linebacker.

Jeremy Brener

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) against the Seattle Seahawks at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders could be in need of some depth at the linebacker position.

That's why For The Win writer Cory Woodruff listed Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White as an option for the Commanders in free agency.

READ MORE: Commanders finalize trade for LT Laremy Tunsil, bring 'experience' to OL

Kyzir Whit
Nov 3, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams (18) against Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kyzir White (7) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

White to the Commanders?

"The Commanders could continue bringing in free agents with White, who could slot next to Bobby Wagner and Frankie Luvu and give Washington a formidable trio at linebacker," Woodruff writes.

White, 28, was a fourth-round pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2018 NFL Draft, and he spent his first four seasons in the league with them. After one year with the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 where they went all the way to the Super Bowl, he followed defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon when he became the head coach of the Cardinals.

Now, White is looking for a new team, and a return to the NFC East may be what's right for him in the next stage of his career.

READ MORE: Commanders' returning running back excited to 'build upon' 2024's success

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the offseason.

More Washington Commanders News

• Feeling the 'love' brought RB Jeremy McNichols back to the Commanders

• Commanders finalize trade for LT Laremy Tunsil, bring 'experience' to OL

 Commanders sign former Eagles, Steelers offensive lineman in free agency

• Former Chicago Bears edge rusher signs $3 million deal with Commanders

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News