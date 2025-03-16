$24 million Colts defender signs with Commanders in latest prediction
The Washington Commanders are in need of a safety after losing Jeremy Chinn in free agency to the Las Vegas Raiders.
USA Today writer Nick Brinkerhoff suggests that the Commanders should sign Indianapolis Colts safety Julian Blackmon.
Leaving Colts for Commanders?
"The safety carousel continues to spin, as Tre'von Moehrig departed Vegas for Carolina and Jeremy Chinn departed Washington for Vegas," Brinkerhoff writes.
"That leaves a safety opening in Dan Quinn's defense, a position he is always looking to add to. Blackmon played through a shoulder injury last season, forcing him to change positions. With an offseason to heal, the safety figures to be a versatile option who should boost whatever defense gets to pencil his name in. Given the need for the Commanders and their desire to spend, this feels like a great match."
Blackmon is one of the best safeties and overall players still available in free agency, so if the Commanders are interested in him, they may have to move quickly.
