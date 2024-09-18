Commander Country

Commanders Coach Shares Primetime Practice Process

The Washington Commanders will play their first primetime game this week against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Jeremy Brener

Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles greets after the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Sep 8, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Todd Bowles greets after the game at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders will be getting ready for their Cincinnati Bengals matchup a little different this week since the game will be part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader.

But even though the Commanders play a day later, not much will change from coach Dan Quinn's process.

"The process of how we play and how we prepare, whether we're at Cincinnati or here, or wherever that is, or down in Tampa, we want to make sure the process stays the same," Quinn said. "And if you can stay consistently in that preparation and all it takes to go into it every single week, then what you can expect is then better performances as you're going. But no different approach and no different standards for how we'll play. We have to have our attitude ready to battle on the road and being able to handle noise and all of that with two of these games coming back-to-back.”

READ MORE: Commanders Coach Hopes to Turn Page After Giants Win

No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels will get his first taste of a primetime matchup, where he'll face off against another former LSU Tigers quarterback in Joe Burrow.

Daniels hopes to find the early success Burrow had in the NFL. It took Burrow just two years to make it to the Super Bowl.

While it may be a challenge for Daniels to get that far in such a quick amount of time, the Commanders are taking it one game at a time, and they'll put their entire focus in the Bengals going into the next few days.

READ MORE: New Commanders, New Results vs. Giants in Week 2 Win

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Commanders Kicker Sets Franchise Record In Debut

• Commanders Cornerback Shares Update After Surgery

• Commanders RB Details Career Game vs. Giants

Commanders Fans Award Week 2 Game Ball After Win vs. Giants

Published
Jeremy Brener

JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/News