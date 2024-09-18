Commanders Coach Shares Primetime Practice Process
The Washington Commanders will be getting ready for their Cincinnati Bengals matchup a little different this week since the game will be part of a Monday Night Football doubleheader.
But even though the Commanders play a day later, not much will change from coach Dan Quinn's process.
"The process of how we play and how we prepare, whether we're at Cincinnati or here, or wherever that is, or down in Tampa, we want to make sure the process stays the same," Quinn said. "And if you can stay consistently in that preparation and all it takes to go into it every single week, then what you can expect is then better performances as you're going. But no different approach and no different standards for how we'll play. We have to have our attitude ready to battle on the road and being able to handle noise and all of that with two of these games coming back-to-back.”
READ MORE: Commanders Coach Hopes to Turn Page After Giants Win
No. 2 overall pick Jayden Daniels will get his first taste of a primetime matchup, where he'll face off against another former LSU Tigers quarterback in Joe Burrow.
Daniels hopes to find the early success Burrow had in the NFL. It took Burrow just two years to make it to the Super Bowl.
While it may be a challenge for Daniels to get that far in such a quick amount of time, the Commanders are taking it one game at a time, and they'll put their entire focus in the Bengals going into the next few days.
READ MORE: New Commanders, New Results vs. Giants in Week 2 Win
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2024 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders Kicker Sets Franchise Record In Debut
• Commanders Cornerback Shares Update After Surgery
• Commanders RB Details Career Game vs. Giants
• Commanders Fans Award Week 2 Game Ball After Win vs. Giants