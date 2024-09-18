Commander Country

Commanders Sign Former Ravens CB Ahead of Bengals Game

The Washington Commanders are signing a veteran cornerback to the practice squad.

Oct 27, 2022; Tampa, Florida, USA; Baltimore Ravens defensive back Kevon Seymour (25) celebrates after recovery a fumble in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders achieved their first win of the 2024 season under first-year head coach Dan Quinn and rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels and they will look to keep their momentum going when they head to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.

Before we get to game day, however, the Commanders have made a roster move ahead of this week's practices signing veteran cornerback Kevon Seymour to their practice squad after elevating linebacker Nick Bellore to the active roster last week leaving an open spot on the practice squad.

The Commanders don't necessarily have issues at the position the addition of Seymour to the practice squad allows for the team to have some extra flexibility.

Seymour, a former sixth-round pick in 2016 by the Buffalo Bills, is set to turn 31 in November and is six feet tall. Originally from Pasadena, California Seymour attended the University of Southern Cal before making his way into the league. Over the course of his NFL career, Seymour has one career sack and eight passes defended, and has played with the Buffalo Bills, Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, and spent the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens.

Seymour likely won't be elevated to the Commanders' active roster for their upcoming game against the Bengals, but if any corners go down in the future it appears that Seymour would be ready to step in on emergency duty if called upon.

