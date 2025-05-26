Commander Country

Coaching continuity key for Commanders success

The Washington Commanders are in a good position after retaining their offensive staff from a year ago.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels talks with Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels talks with Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders had a new quarterback in Jayden Daniels last season take the league by storm.

The No. 2 overall pick outperformed top selection Caleb Williams en route to being named the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

However, Daniels cannot take full credit for his ascent towards the top of the league. His coaching staff, led by first-year head coach Dan Quinn, played a big role in putting him on a path towards success.

Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn delivers the commencement address at the Salisbury University undergraduate ceremon
Washington Commanders coach Dan Quinn delivers the commencement address at the Salisbury University undergraduate ceremony / Lauren Roberts/Salisbury Daily Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Commanders coaching staff deserves praise

"He would conduct early-morning walkthroughs three days a week with Kingsbury and quarterbacks coach Tavita Pritchard. Daniels would text them and assistant quarterbacks coach David Blough often. Daniels also had fun with them: Every Friday he and Blough would compete in a quarterback version of Horse -- throwing a ball into a net with three targets. They talked trash quite often during these times. But Daniels also said Blough, only 29 and an NFL quarterback as recently as 2023, knew how to motivate him," ESPN insider John Keim wrote.

"With Kingsbury, though, Daniels gets his playcaller back and someone he clicked with from the beginning."

Quinn's job in his first year with the Commanders certainly helped put Daniels on his path. The aforementioned Williams struggled to get the same kind of results under Matt Eberflus, which led to his firing.

This goes to show that coaching staffs and fits play a huge difference in the league, and the Commanders and Daniels fit together like a glove.

