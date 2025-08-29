The roster is set, and Commanders believe this team is even better
Now that the Washington Commanders have narrowed down their 53-man roster, the focus now shifts to Week 1. The roster is set, but it’s not set in stone, and changes can still happen before the home opener against the New York Giants.
“It’s always really fluid and you never know what opportunities will come up, in terms of players and whatnot,” Commanders general manager Adam Peters said. Overall, Peters and head coach Dan Quinn are happy with the roster they’ve built.
'Thrilled With the Guys We Have'
“I can say that we’re thrilled with the guys we have,” Peters added. Quinn shared those same sentiments, while also acknowledging the hard truths that come with final roster decisions. “We love where we landed, but there were some tough calls.”
Quinn’s words reflect the competitive philosophy he’s preached since becoming head coach. He wants training camp and preseason to mean something, for every roster spot to be earned. “That’s what you want it to be, where it’s competitive,” Quinn said. “As hard as that is, that’s a great thing because it’s not so cut and dry easy.”
A 'Stronger' Team on Paper
Beyond the tough cuts, this year’s roster demonstrated the front office's vision for the upcoming year. With a mix of returning players, trades, free-agent moves, and draft picks, he believes Washington has built a strong team. One that could reach the NFC Championship game again. “We are so pumped up with this team, and we feel on paper this team is stronger than we had it last year.”
Still, Peters acknowledged that paper rosters don’t win games. That part will be tested in a week. “That means nothing until we start playing the games,” he said. Even so, he remains confident in the group heading into the season. “We have so much confidence in the guys that are in that locker room. We’re just getting started.”
The Real Test Begins
The Commanders' roster will get an early test against NFC East rivals the New York Giants, and exactly where the team stands, and as the season opener draws near, Peters can’t wait. “I’m really, really pumped with those guys and really excited to see ’em on the field against the [New York] Giants. I think having everybody out on that field is going to be really, really cool and exciting.”
