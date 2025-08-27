NFL analyst delivers bold Commanders take that will upset Eagles fans
Roster cuts have been made and Terry McLaurin has reached a contract extension ending the long saga between him and the front office. Now, the Washington Commanders can set their sights on upheaving the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC East as they look for the NFL's most prized possession, a Lombardi Trophy.
The Commanders are viewed as a legitimate threat to the Eagles' crown in 2025, and that has only heated up through the offseason and preseason. Everyone in the DMV believes Washington can make a run at a Super Bowl for the first time in over 30 years.
That said, in a recent appearance on First Take, NFL analyst Mike Tannenbaum dropped a bomb that he would only have the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the Commanders right now, while totally ignoring the Eagles coming off their Super Bowl season.
Tannenbaum High on Washington, Not So Much on Philly
Tannenbaum began by stating the Bucs and Packers would be his only picks over the Commanders to come out of the NFC (barely). However, the conversation quickly shifted from the Bucs and Packers to Adam Schefter and Stephen A. Smith mentioning the Detroit Lions and Eagles.
While solid points were made by all parties, Tannenbaum's sticking point is that the Eagles suffered some serious losses on the defensive side of the ball, and can see them slipping in the power rankings of the NFC.
I can see Tannenbaum's thought process between the Eagles and the Commanders, but putting the Bucs and Packers above them defeats much of what he said as it can be argued that neither of those two teams, despite having good offseasons, are seen as eqivalents to either Washington or Philadelphia.
The Lions, Buccaneers, and Packers, or even the Los Angeles Rams can absolutely still be seen as contenders in the NFC, however, it really seems to be a two-man race between the Commanders and Eagles.
