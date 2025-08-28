Commanders’ Jayden Daniels had priceless reaction to Terry McLaurin’s new deal
Fans were all smiles once they got the news that Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin had signed an extension that would keep him in burgundy and gold for the next three years. But fans weren’t the only ones grinning from ear to ear — McLaurin’s teammates, like second-year quarterback Jayden Daniels, were just as excited.
In an interview with NFL on Prime Video, Daniels recalled the moment he heard the news. “We’re actually on the field, and we were running, and I came to the locker room, looked at my phone, so I went to find Terry,” Daniels said. Instead of congratulations, the Commanders quarterback had a simple message for the wide receiver: “Just let me hold something, just a little something.”
Daniels isn’t looking for much — maybe a nice watch — and looking at McLaurin’s new deal, he can definitely afford it.
McLaurin’s three-year contract extension is valued up to $96 million, with a base value of $87 million, a $30 million signing bonus, and $44 million guaranteed. On top of that, he also has the opportunity to earn more through incentives tied to receiving yards, touchdowns, and Pro Bowl selections.
For Daniels, the real win is having his top target back on the field. “I was super excited for Terry,” Daniels said. He also understands the significance McLaurin holds for the franchise. “Just how much work he put in over the years. He’s deserving of it. So, I’m happy that we're back out there and now we’re moving forward.”
Daniels and McLaurin haven’t had much practice time together this offseason, with McLaurin holding out of training camp and preseason games until a deal was finalized. But last season, the two established themselves as one of the NFL’s top quarterback-wide receiver duos, connecting for 13 touchdowns and helping lead the Commanders to an NFC Championship Game appearance.
That run marked one of the most successful seasons in recent franchise history, building plenty of optimism heading into this year.
McLaurin’s return also signals stability for a team that has been trying to rebuild its identity. Known for his leadership and consistency, McLaurin has topped 1,000 receiving yards in multiple seasons and has become the face of the offense.
For a young quarterback like Daniels, having a veteran target who can make tough catches and open up the field is crucial.
With McLaurin’s deal done, Daniels is ready to move forward. “We’re getting ready for Week 1,” Daniels said. And having his weapon back on the field unlocks a lot for the young quarterback. “It helps keep defensive coordinators up at night a little bit more,” Daniels added. For a franchise aiming to build on last year’s success, securing McLaurin was the final piece.
As Daniels put it best, “It’s good to have him back out there.”
