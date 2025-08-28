Commanders may regret cutting wide receiver from 53-man roster
The Washington Commanders made a bit of a surprising move in their final roster cuts, saying goodbye to veteran wide receiver K.J. Osborn.
Osborn, 28, was a late-season add for the Commanders in 2024 after he was released by the New England Patriots. He was viewed as a depth piece for Washington's offense, but he ultimately never recorded a catch with the team. CBS Sports named Osborn as one of the biggest surprises on the wrong end of the league's cuts.
"K.J. Osborn was a nice rotational receiving during his four-year stint with the Vikings but didn't do much in his opportunity with the Patriots last year before being waived and then claimed by the Commanders. Washington re-signed him this offseason, but with some improved depth at the position, cuts ties before his second year. With Minnesota's need at wide receiver, it wouldn't be surprising if he returned to the Vikes," CBS Sports wrote.
Osborn's future uncertain after Commanders cut
Osborn is a free agent that can sign with any of the other 31 teams in the league. There is a possibility he could sign with the Minnesota Vikings, his home from 2020-23, but the team just traded for his former teammate Adam Thielen from the Carolina Panthers.
Osborn could also re-join the Patriots. They are in need of a wideout after releasing veteran Kendrick Bourne, but that also feels like an unlikely solution.
Osborn will likely sign on with a practice squad at some point over the next few weeks and slowly ease into the season once injuries begin to pile up around the league.
The Commanders are now turning the page from training camp as they begin to prepare for the regular season. Their first game comes against the NFC East rival New York Giants. Kickoff for the game is scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 7 at 1 p.m. ET.
