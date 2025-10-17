Commanders get final ruling on Terry McLaurin ahead of Cowboys matchup
One of the most storied rivalries in the NFC East is set for another chapter this weekend — the Washington Commanders versus the Dallas Cowboys.
It’s a matchup that both fanbases circle on the calendar every year, but this year, Washington fans will once again have to face an opponent without one of their biggest offensive weapons.
Wide receiver Terry McLaurin will remain sidelined for the fourth straight game as he continues to recover from a lingering quad injury.
Head coach Dan Quinn gave an update on McLaurin’s progress after Friday’s practice, noting the wideout’s determination to return, even as the recovery process remains slow.
“It's frustrating for him because he's working at it hard,” Quinn said. “With an injury like this, this is a speed player and so on movements where you're jogging or not, you know, fully there, it’s just not ready yet.”
Quinn explained that the nature of McLaurin’s injury makes the recovery process unpredictable, particularly for a player who thrives on explosiveness and quick cuts. “That sometimes happens when you have a soft tissue injury,” he continued. “You’re wanting to get there, but you have to push it at the top speeds. Sometimes that’s acceleration, sometimes it’s deceleration, how hard you have to plant and turn.”
While McLaurin won’t suit up against Dallas, there are encouraging signs that his return could be on the horizon. “He’s working at that hard,” Quinn said. “He is frustrated, but we’re closer and as we’ve been going week-to-week, it can be difficult with an injury that you have to test and push at high speed and you need volume at it, you need reps at it and it’s good to see him running routes and doing that.”
Still, Quinn made it clear that McLaurin isn’t fully ready. “Once we kind of got to that space, we’re just not all the way there yet,” he said.
For now, McLaurin remains the only player officially ruled out for Sunday’s matchup. “Terry’s the one I’m ruling out,” Quinn confirmed. “That would be awesome. I would love that. We’ll get there.”
