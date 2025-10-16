Commanders could be in trouble with Cowboys $135 million star returning to practice
The Washington Commanders are looking for some consistency. They have gotten off to a sluggish start, and despite still being in the hunt for the NFC East and the playoffs, they will need to improve in many facets if they hope to make a run similar to the one they saw last season.
Sitting at .500 through six weeks isn't the worst spot to be in. There have been moments of promise and areas that need improvement, but the good thing is that there is plenty of time to turn things around if you're the Commanders.
Washington has the chance to bounce back from a tough loss on Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears when they head on the road to face off against their NFC East rivals, the Dallas Cowboys. While it may seem like a great opportunity to get back on track, Dallas' offense has been on fire behind quarterback Dak Prescott and is likely to get star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb back as he returned to practice on Thursday.
CeeDee Lamb Returns to Practice Ahead of Commanders' Matchup
Lamb hasn't played a snap for the Cowboys since their Week 3 game against the Bears, and even then, he's only really produced in two games, as he exited the contest against Chicago early after sustaining a high-ankle sprain that has kept him out the past few weeks.
Lamb was on a path to have yet another tremendous season in Dallas through two weeks. Against the New York Giants and the Philadelphia Eagles, Lamb caught 16 of 24 passes for 222 yards and zero touchdowns.
The Cowboys have had to rely on their depth with Lamb being out, but that hasn't slowed the offense at all. With Lamb's return on the horizon, it will be an even bigger test for the Commanders' secondary, which has struggled mightily to begin the season.
The Commanders' secondary has not fared well overall, and that doesn't even account for injuries to guys like Jonathan Jones and Will Harris. Through six weeks, Washington's secondary is one of the worst in the league, coming in the bottom third of many major statistical categories, including being the sixth worst at pass yards allowed per game and a weak EPA/pass ranking.
Lamb's return will undoubtedly test the Commanders' defense and secondary, so if they want to have a chance at slowing Prescott, Lamb, and the rest of the Cowboys' offense, they will need to step up big time in this area if they hope to not fall below .500 and suffer a divisional loss.
READ MORE: Commanders add former second-round pick from the 49ers
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders’ Deebo Samuel just received shocking recognition
• Former Commanders offensive starter announces retirement
• Commanders pursuing $14 million veteran wide receiver
• Commanders have a problem that's bigger than just one loss