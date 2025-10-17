Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs will miss Commanders game due to weird situation
The Washington Commanders are gearing up for a huge matchup that could determine which direction the rest of their season pans out.
On Sunday, the Commanders head to the heart of Texas to take on the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East matchup that has all kinds of implications when it comes to seeding in the division and the conference.
Washington enters this one short-handed at the wideout position with Terry McLaurin and Noah Brown ruled out for the contest, while Dallas will be getting back star WR CeeDee Lamb from his injury.
Injuries are a part of the game, and the Commanders might have just gotten a bit lucky as Cowboys' head coach Brian Schottenheimer ruled out starting cornerback Trevon Diggs for a mysterious accident he suffered at home.
Cowboys' Diggs to Miss Game Under Mysterious Circumstances
Diggs, who is the brother of standout WR Stefon Diggs, has become CB1 for Dallas since bursting onto the scene his sophomore year in 2021 when he led the league with 11 interceptions, including two pick-sixes against the Philadelphia Eagles and New England Patriots.
Diggs has been a solid cover corner for the Cowboys; however, we have seen his production slip in recent seasons, with a major factor in that being injuries. In 2023, Diggs suffered a torn ACL, and then after recovering from that, he missed the latter portion of his 2024 season due to knee cartilage surgery that led to him being placed on the PUP (Physically Unable to Perform) list this offseason.
Diggs recovered fully from that surgery in time for the start of the regular season, but has yet to make a real impact as the Cowboys have struggled to slow opposing offenses. Through six weeks, Diggs has only accounted for 18 tackles and no pass deflections or interceptions.
Even though the Cowboys' defense hasn't been one to fear, losing a leader on that side of the ball can be a huge shot to the gut for a defense that hasn't lived up to expectations.
The Cowboys' secondary hasn't been all that impressive to begin with, but with the loss of Diggs, it opens even more opportunities for the Commanders' wide receiver unit, who are reeling at the moment, without two of their three top guys.
READ MORE: Former Commanders offensive starter announces retirement
Follow Caleb on Twitter.
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders’ Deebo Samuel just received shocking recognition
• Commanders add former second-round pick from the 49ers
• Commanders star has a 'best matchup' for fantasy in Week 7
• Commanders fans can meet Jayden Daniels as part of a new VIP experience