Commanders could lose starter due to season ending injury
The Washington Commanders may have suffered another blow to their defensive front.
Javontae Jean-Baptiste went down with a pectoral injury during Sunday’s 34-27 loss to the Atlanta Falcons and will undergo an MRI to determine the extent of the damage, per Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post.
Early indications are that the team fears a torn pec, which would almost certainly sideline him for an extended stretch of the season.
What Jean-Baptiste’s Injury Means
For the Commanders, losing Jean-Baptiste would be a tough hit to their defensive line depth. While he hasn’t been a headline player, he’s carved out a role as part of Dan Quinn’s defensive rotation, offering energy and support off the edge. A torn pec typically requires surgery and a recovery timeline that can stretch months, so there’s a real possibility his season could be in jeopardy.
The Commanders’ defense has already been tested early this year, and removing another body from the mix only makes things harder. Jalyn Holmes could see a sharp uptick in snaps as Washington scrambles to replace Jean-Baptiste’s role.
Holmes, who has bounced around the league, will be asked to provide steady play against the run and some edge pressure to balance the defense. Washington’s pass rush has yet to fully click this season, and the loss of another rotational rusher won’t make that job easier.
Next Man Up
Luckily, Washington has already made moves to guard against these kinds of losses. The team signed veteran pass rusher Preston Smith earlier in September, and now he could be called into action as soon as Week 5 against the Los Angeles Chargers. Smith, who began his career in Washington back in 2015, has 70.5 career sacks and brings proven production as both a starter and rotational piece.
If Jean-Baptiste is sidelined long term, Smith and Holmes will be leaned on heavily to help steady the edge. Von Miller, who was added to the roster this offseason, is also expected to be a situational weapon, but at 36 years old, the Commanders don’t want to overuse him. That makes Smith’s arrival even more important.
For now, Washington will wait on the MRI results, but the outlook doesn’t look promising. If the early fears prove true, the Commanders will once again be tested by injuries as they try to keep pace in a competitive NFC.
