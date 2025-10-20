Commanders' brutal loss featured some surprising historic moments
ARLINGTON, Tx. -- Losing sucks. When you’re the Washington Commanders, losing to the Dallas Cowboys is worse.
When you’re the Commanders, losing to the Cowboys 44-22 is almost the worst thing imaginable. The only thing that might make it worse, in fact, is losing your franchise quarterback in the process.
We’ll have to wait and see if Washington will be without quarterback Jayden Daniels moving out of Week 7, and in the midst of all the wreckage left behind from the team’s latest loss to Dallas, we’re digging for nuggets of positivity as a new day dawns.
A Beacon of Hope on Defense
Defensive tackle Daron Payne has been a beacon of hope all year long. As a player, some weren’t sure he was destined for success in the new regime of the Commanders' leadership. Many were stunned to hear coaches singing his praises this offseason, but his play in the regular season has done nothing but prove those words true.
In Week 7, with the team already in danger of falling behind by two scores, Payne ensured the special teams' efforts to pin the Cowboys at their own one-yard line weren’t for nothing, securing a safety to score the first two points of the game for Washington.
It was the first for the franchise since 2022, another play made by Payne, giving the defensive tackle the most safeties secured in franchise history.
In addition, Payne also notched a career-high three passes defensed, including two coming on back-to-back plays, and became just the fourth defensive lineman to have as many in a game this year.
While his coaches have communicated that Payne sets the tone in the defensive line room, he did all he could on Sunday to keep his team alive in Dallas.
Offensive Bright Spots
Turning to the offensive side of things, while the unit proved inconsistent as a whole, Daniels himself continued to find ways to make plays, throwing for and rushing for another touchdown before leaving on the first possession of the third quarter with a hamstring injury.
His first-quarter scoring toss to tight end Zach Ertz was the fifth-straight game Daniels had at least one touchdown pass.
Rookie receiver Jaylin Lane was asked to shoulder more of a workload with top receivers Terry McLaurin (quad), Deebo Samuel (heel), and Noah Brown (IR/groin) all unavailable for the game, and he responded with a career-high 60 yards receiving including one catch that gained north of 25 on the one play.
Franchise History in a Losing Effort
On special teams, receiver Luke McCaffrey continues to be a difference maker, notching 209 yards, third-most in franchise history.
Finally, Ertz himself moved into a tie for the second-most touchdown catches by a Commanders player and surpassed legendary receiver Santana Moss for fourth-most receptions all-time against the Cowboys.
These stats don’t erase the 22-point deficit or give back the loss, but what they do is point to playmakers who find ways to elevate their roles, even in the worst of situations.
Perhaps these positive performances, even in a loss, can become the future catalysts for successful outings for Washington as it seeks to get back to .500 next week against the Kansas City Chiefs before returning home for back-to-back home games leading into the first-ever NFL regular season game in Spain, in Week 11.
