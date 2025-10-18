Commanders' final injury report for Dallas has devastating news
The Washington Commanders are going into their Week 7 matchup against the Dallas Cowboys with several key names on the injury report.
This week was supposed to be a step in the right direction for several players, but it’s been the complete opposite.
Here’s a look at everyone who is either out or questionable heading into the divisional showdown in Dallas:
WR Terry McLaurin
McLaurin is officially out for Sunday’s game as he continues to deal with a quad injury. What was expected to be a bounce-back week for the veteran receiver has instead become his fourth missed game of the season. Head coach Dan Quinn confirmed on Friday that McLaurin wouldn’t be available after he missed both Thursday and Friday’s practices.
Without McLaurin, the Commanders will lean heavily on Deebo Samuel, Luke McCaffrey, and Jaylin Lane to carry the passing game.
WR Noah Brown
The Commanders’ receiver depth took another hit when Noah Brown was placed on injured reserve earlier this week. Brown has been battling groin and knee injuries and will now miss at least the next four games. He’ll be eligible to return in Week 11 when Washington faces the Dolphins in Madrid, Spain.
CB Jonathan Jones
Cornerback Jonathan Jones is questionable with a hamstring injury that has limited his participation this week. The Commanders secondary has struggled, and losing Jones would be a tough blow against a Dallas offense that’s shown the ability to stretch the field.
DE Dorance Armstrong
Armstrong is listed as questionable with a hamstring injury. The Commanders’ defensive front has already been hit hard by injuries this season, so Armstrong’s availability will be crucial against a strong Cowboys offensive line.
TE Zach Ertz
Veteran tight end Zach Ertz is questionable with a shoulder injury. If he’s unable to go, Ben Sinnott could see more action in the passing game alongside Colson Yankoff.
OL Sam Cosmi
Starting guard Sam Cosmi is questionable with a knee injury after being limited in practice this week. The Commanders can’t afford more attrition along the offensive line as they try to protect Mariota against Dallas’ aggressive pass rush.
WR Deebo Samuel
Deebo Samuel is also listed as questionable with a heel injury but is trending toward playing, according to team insiders. Samuel wasn't much of a presence last week, but his presence will be vital with both McLaurin and Brown sidelined.
DE Drake Jackson
Recently signed defensive end Drake Jackson has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury before even making his debut. Washington’s defensive end depth continues to be tested following earlier injuries to Deatrich Wise Jr. and Javontae Jean-Baptiste.
Kickoff between the Commanders and Cowboys is set for Sunday at 4:25 p.m. ET. Washington will need its depth players to step up in a big way if it hopes to steal a much-needed divisional win in Dallas.
READ MORE: Commanders take a huge gamble signing a former first-round wide receiver
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs will miss Commanders game due to weird situation
• Commanders add former second-round pick from the 49ers
• Commanders star has a 'best matchup' for fantasy in Week 7
• Commanders fans can meet Jayden Daniels as part of a new VIP experience