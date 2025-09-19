Commanders have one big issue against Raiders
The Washington Commanders’ defense has likely been having nightmares about opposing tight ends since last Thursday night after giving up north of 150 yards of offense to the position through the air in Week 2.
“Disappointed” was the word used by Commanders' coaches after that contest, but the focus this week has been about improving to make sure those mistakes don’t happen again when the Las Vegas Raiders and tight end Brock Bowers come to town in Week 3.
While Washington defensive coordinator Joe Whitt Jr. shed more light on what exactly went wrong last week, head coach Dan Quinn stated bluntly that the unit “better get that part really buttoned up heading into this week.”
The Brock Bowers Problem
Bowers is described by Whitt as a “dynamic, young tight end,” and that may be an understatement. The tight end finished second only to Commanders’ quarterback Jayden Daniels in NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year voting last season after bringing in 112 receptions for 1,194 yards and five touchdowns on a four-win Raiders squad.
'Our Eyes Weren't True'
Eye discipline was to blame for the defense’s faults against the Green Bay Packers in the Week 2 loss for Washington, resulting in big plays, according to the coordinator.
“Our eyes weren't true,” he continued. “They beat us because our eyes weren't good.”
“We can't allow explosive plays because if we give up explosive plays, points are going to come up, and we want to keep points at a premium.”
Call it bend don’t break, or just call it good defense. In Week 1, the New York Giants tried similar tricks to get their tight ends open for big plays, and Washington covered them up well. Obviously, that didn’t go so well in Week 2, but the good news is there is evidence on tape that the team knows how to cover it; they just have to do it. Something Whitt stated when he talked about his defense getting the job done, not talking about getting it done.
The Chess Match
It is a copycat league for a reason, and when opponents see one thing work for someone else, you can just about bet they’re going to try and use it themselves. Especially when your tight end ups the ante a bit, being a talent that Whitt says they have to cover like he’s a receiver, more than anything.
"It does make it challenging because the way they use him,” says Whitt. “If you put nickel out there, you're going to be a little small, but there's times... they're going to put him as a receiver, and you don't want him matched up on certain linebackers in cases.”
“We just have to make sure that we're in calls and positions that are beneficial to the location of his that he aligns in each case. If he's in the line, alright, we're sound there in the run game. If he's outside, we can help him in the pass game.”
If it sounds a bit more complicated than simply ‘find Bowers, cover Bowers,’ that’s because it is. And those complications are brought out on purpose, by those who know you know who their best weapon is.
It is all part of the chess match within the game. The Raiders will look to draw up ways to get Bowers open, and Washington will look to find ways to keep it from happening. Whichever side is more successful will have a big leg up on earning their second win of the season.
