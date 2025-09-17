Jayden Daniels' new NFL QB grade could concern Commanders fans
The Washington Commanders have been unimpressive to open the season after shocking the world last season by making it to the NFC Championship game. The Commanders struggled to a win against the New York Giants in Week 1, and on Thursday Night in a primetime battle against the Green Bay Packers, they suffered their first loss of the season, and it wasn't particularly close.
In particular, Washington's offense couldn't get anything going, no matter what they tried to do. Star quarterback Jayden Daniels looked uncomfortable all night, while the running game also failed to get anything going.
Daniels, who was fresh off winning Tom Brady's LFG Player of the Game for his performance against the Giants, was off his game all night. This is why he earned a C grade for his performance against the Packers from Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski.
Daniels Graded Out As Average vs. Packers
"Jayden Daniels and the Washington Commanders were the latest to get steamrolled by the new-look Green Bay Packers defense," wrote Sobleski. "Daniels is a special talent, but the Packers consistently pressured the athletic signal-caller and sacked him four times, with 12 more quarterback hits."
The new-look Packers' defense stood its ground all night and got after Daniels. The addition of Micah Parsons has brought new life into that side of the ball for the Packers, and they will continue to haunt opposing offenses throughout the season.
Even with the Packers' defense standing ten toes down, Daniels could have done a bit more. Daniels completed less than 60% of his 42 passes on the night for 200 yards and two scores, and only 17 yards on 7 rush attempts. While that stat line doesn't seem too horrific, it looked worse watching the game live.
The offense couldn't find a rhythm, and in return, it caused Daniels to be extremely inefficient, no matter what he tried to do in order to get the ball to his playmakers. Daniels has been dealing with some cuts and bruises through two games, but he will have excellent opportunities over the course of the Commanders' next few games, as mentioned by Sobleski.
An Opportunity to Bounce Back
"Over the course of the next three weeks, Daniels and Co. have a real opportunity to get back on track, even with running back Austin Ekeler being lost for the season with a torn Achilles tendon," Sobleski continued. "Daniels should be able to test the secondaries of the Las Vegas Raiders, Atlanta Falcons—top cornerback AJ Terrell suffered an injury this past weekend—and Los Angeles Chargers."
