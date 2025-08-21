A student's life was saved, now the Commanders are taking action
We’ve all seen those headlines of young athletes collapsing from sudden cardiac arrest. It’s a rare occasion, but when it happens, the question is always the same: how quickly were they helped? The Washington Commanders are stepping up to make sure D.C. student athletes are better prepared for those moments.
Recently, the team donated 12 Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) to D.C. Public Schools and hosted a hands-on training at Coolidge High School. The school’s gym buzzed with energy as football players, cheerleaders, and athletes from different sports learned CPR (to the beat of the Bee Gees’ “Stayin’ Alive”) and practiced how to use AEDs.
More Than a Donation
Adding to the event was Major Tuddy, the Commanders’ beloved mascot, who joined in to cheer on the students and remind them that heart health and safety are just as important as game-day spirit.
For the event, the Commanders partnered with Simon’s Heart, a nonprofit organization dedicated to protecting children from sudden cardiac arrest, along with D.C. Fire and EMS, which guided students through real-life emergency scenarios.
This effort goes far beyond football. For the Commanders, it’s about helping shift the conversation around athlete safety and heart health. By putting AEDs directly in schools and teaching students how to act in a matter of seconds, they’re planting seeds of confidence and preparedness that could last a lifetime.
An Issue That Hits Close to Home
The issue hits especially close to home for DCPS. Just last school year, a student at Alice Deal Middle School went into cardiac arrest. Thanks to a quick-thinking health and P.E. teacher and immediate access to an AED, that student’s life was saved. That moment underlines exactly why this type of training is important.
For the students at Coolidge, it wasn’t just about memorizing steps. It was about realizing they could be the difference between life and death whether on the football field, in the classroom, or their neighborhoods.
The Commanders’ gift of 12 AEDs means that more schools across the city will be equipped in the event of an emergency. But maybe even more powerful is the message this initiative sends: heart health, safety, and community care belong to all of us.
A Different Kind of Win
Because when we talk about Commanders wins, it’s not just about the scoreboard. It’s about making sure the kids who wear burgundy and gold in the stands have the tools, the training, and the confidence to look out for one another. That’s the brotherhood the franchise displays on and off the field.
