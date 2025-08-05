Commander Country

Commanders OC reveals the team's new challenge for this season

Last year, they shocked everyone. Now, the Washington Commanders are the team everyone is watching. Their OC explains the new mindset for 2025.

David Harrison

Nov 24, 2024; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury stands on the field during warmup prior to the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Commanders were underdogs last year. More than that, they were underrated. Not anymore. 

Kliff Kingsbury was the offensive coordinator nobody believed in, and head coach Dan Quinn wasn’t on anyone’s early offseason short list to be the next leader of the Commanders. 

What everyone wanted was a new, fresh, and innovative approach to football in Washington. What we got was an experienced, educated, and determined group of leaders who put everyone on notice in 2024.

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kill Kingsbury.
Hunters Turned Hunted

Last year, the Commanders could “take our shot at people,” Kingsbury says, but now, some refer to the team as hunters turned hunted.

Quinn will tell you that change doesn’t exist, and that Washington will never stop hunting as long as he’s on the clock.

Kingsbury could have gone back on the head coaching clock himself this offseason, but decided to stick with Quinn and with quarterback Jayden Daniels, to help grow the offense even further than it went last season.

“Last year you didn't really know what you had,” he says. Now that he knows, he isn’t letting it go that easily and is back to find out just how much more he can get out of it.

The Quest for Consistency

With the suddenly popular coaching staff intact, a young quarterback with preseason MVP buzz, and a core of talented players to help fully develop the offense, consistency (or a lack thereof) is the only hurdle standing in Kingsbury’s way.

“This year we got to be more consistent in how we do everything, and I think that's the biggest message I'm preaching,” he says.

Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury.
'A Huge Jump'

“It's a huge jump. I think last year, this time I don't think we'd even named a starting quarterback yet, so to go from that to where we're at... is exciting,” Kingsbury shared. 

And he’s right. This time last year, Daniels was “just a rookie” and ‘hadn’t done anything yet.’ Now, he’s done something, putting together a rookie season that is arguably the best we’ve ever seen.

Whether the cliche is accurate or not, nobody is sleeping on Washington football anymore, and Kingsbury has his sights fixed on ensuring he, Daniels, and the entire offense do everything necessary to keep any would-be hunters from catching their prey in 2025.

David Harrison
DAVID HARRISON

David Harrison has covered the NFL since 2015 as a digital content creator in both written and audio media. He is the host of Locked On Commanders and a graduate of the Walter Cronkite School of Journalism at Arizona State University. His previous career was as a Military Working Dog Handler for the United States Army. Contact David via email at david.w.harrison82@gmail.com or on Twitter @DHarrison82.

