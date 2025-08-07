Commanders QB reveals a shocking secret about his most iconic play
Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels made so many memorable plays during his rookie campaign that they’ll be talked about for years — and one has even been enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame.
Nicknamed the “Miracle in Maryland,” the moment came during a Week 8 matchup against the Chicago Bears. With no time left on the clock, Daniels launched a Hail Mary that was tipped by a Bears defender and caught by Noah Brown in the end zone for the game-winning touchdown.
The play was instantly iconic for Washington fans and turned out to be even more miraculous than anyone knew at the time.
The Bombshell Revelation
While watching the highlight reel moment with NFL stars Saquon Barkley and Justin Jefferson, Daniels casually revealed that he had been playing with a broken rib. In the video, Barkley mentions it being a primetime game against Caleb Williams, while Jefferson admires the team’s all-black uniforms. Then Daniels drops the bomb: “And with a broken rib.” The stunned reactions said it all.
What fans didn’t know was that Daniels had been listed as questionable leading up to the game, but the Commanders never disclosed the full extent of his injury. Strategic? Likely. But it only adds to what was called one of the plays of the year.
A Legendary Moment Grows
Now the face of the franchise, Daniels continues to wow not just with his talent and poise, but with his toughness. He plays through pain, delivers under pressure, and has begun earning the respect of NFL stars and fans. Daniels is showing that he's built for the moment, and fans can’t wait to see what moments he delivers this season.
