Dan Quinn reveals main reason why Commanders are struggling
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has his team at 3-3 through the first six games of the season.
While the Commanders are 3-3, there's reason to believe they could have four or five wins based on how they have performed in losses, including the team's Week 6 game against the Chicago Bears. Quinn revealed the one issue plaguing the team to start the season.
“Just the fact that we haven't done complementary [football] as well as we need to in the six games," Quinn said.
"So, there's been times that we have, and it feels like winning and it feels like the things, we do feed off of one another and then there's times when we don't and we had a chance at the end to get some points at the end of the half and missing those spots.
"I liked how the defense then responded in their own two minute at the half, but the more we can lean into one other, the better it is for us. That's plain and simple and when we're at our best. So, that's what I want to make sure we capture and not just some of the time, but all the time.”
READ MORE: Commanders pursuing $14 million veteran wide receiver
Quinn sees area of improvement
The Commanders played complementary football throughout most of last season, which led to the team winning 11 games and earning a playoff berth. As of now, the team is on pace for eight or nine wins, which likely isn't good enough to make the playoffs.
Luckily for the Commanders, they know where the issues lie and how to fix them. Now, it's all about executing the plans and hoping the team can figure out a way to win these games.
The Commanders are back in action in Week 7 as they travel to the Lone Star State to face off against the Dallas Cowboys.
READ MORE: Commanders take big drop in NFL power rankings after Bears game
Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.
More Washington Commanders News
• Commanders could trade for $16 million safety from Bengals
• Commanders star Deebo Samuel reacts after former 49ers teammate suffers brutal injury
• Commanders receiver scores first touchdown in three years vs. Bears
• Commanders star Daron Payne makes massive special teams play vs. Bears