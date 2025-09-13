Washington Commanders await news on their QB after losing 2 starters for season
The Washington Commanders walked out of Lambeau Field with more than just a loss Thursday night against the Green Bay Packers. Running back Austin Ekeler and defensive lineman Deatrich Wise both suffered season-ending injuries, and now the team is holding its breath on quarterback Jayden Daniels.
The Awkward Tackle
With 4:21 remaining in the game, Daniels scrambled for a 1-yard gain before being tackled awkwardly by Packers defensive lineman Kingsley Enagbare. He got up limping noticeably but waved off medical staff and remained in the game, which at the time seemed to pose little concern.
A Radio Report Sparks Concern
On Friday's Grant & Danny radio show, host Grant Paulsen reported that the Commanders quarterback was still limping after the game and had undergone imaging on his knee earlier that day.
“I’d heard he got looked at this morning,” Paulsen said, adding that Daniels was among a half-dozen players being evaluated Friday. Paulsen noted that whatever was done on Daniels’ knee “didn’t allow him to move normally” that morning.
A Devastating Night
Paulsen cautioned that it’s too early to know the severity of the injury, but it’s clearly a situation worth monitoring. The uncertainty around Daniels only adds to the devastating news for Washington. Ekeler is out for the season with a torn Achilles, and Wise will miss the rest of the year with a quad injury.
Injuries piling up this early in the season add extra weight to Daniels’ situation. If the MRI reveals anything significant, Washington faces a steep uphill climb just two games into the year.
One thing is sure: Thursday night in Green Bay may go down as a turning point in the Commanders’ season.
