One positive take from Commanders Week 2 loss vs. Packers
The Washington Commanders may have lost in their Week 2 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, but that doesn't mean there were only negatives stemming from the defeat.
Commanders head coach Dan Quinn praised the team for never quitting and sticking to the course against the Packers despite trailing for most of the game.
“Never. Never. I’m talking about just our attitude and our play style, and the way we want to finish plays and tackling, creating turnovers, finishing drives," Quinn said of the team.
"So, by no means, these guys are as tough as you get. I saw guys just absolutely battling through it and not wanting to tap in any space and guys coming back. So it was costly for us, and we’ll regroup, like I said, Monday, but the fight, I don’t question that, I’m talking about the finish. I just want to see more downfield plays in all phases.”
Commanders show toughness in loss
Sure, there are no moral victories in football, especially the NFL. And the Commanders coaching staff didn't all of a sudden learn that the team doesn't give up, but it's nice to see the team sticking with the course.
The Commanders trailed 17-3 going into the fourth quarter, but an early touchdown cut that deficit in half. Washington had a chance to win in the fourth quarter despite being down for most of the game.
While 10 unanswered Packers points knocked them out of the contest, the Commanders refused to quit, putting up an additional 12 points in the final minutes.
This attitude will keep the Commanders in a lot of games during the season and while it won't give them a win against the Packers, it could lead to some victories down the line.
The Commanders return to the field in Week 3 against the Las Vegas Raiders.
