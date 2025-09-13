Commanders receive brutal injury news on starting offensive player
The Washington Commanders suffered an embarrassing defeat to the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football, dropping to 1-1 on the season, but the matchup against the Packers also cost them another loss as starting running back Austin Ekeler will miss the rest of the season due to injury.
Watching the play live and through replay, it seemed clear that Ekeler had suffered a serious injury due to the non-contact nature of the injury and the move he was attempting to make.
According to Ian Rapoport, that notion came true as further testing officially revealed that Ekeler has, in fact, torn his right Achilles tendon and will miss the remainder of the 2025 campaign for the Commanders.
Ekeler Out With An Achilles Tear
Ekeler, who had just begun his ninth year in the league, took over starting duties this season for the Commanders following the trade of Brian Robinson Jr. Before the injury, Ekeler was splitting touches with Jacory Croskey-Merritt and the rest of the running backs, posting 14 carries for 43 yards and five catches for 38.
The injury occurred late in the contest against the Packers as the Commanders were looking to make a comeback. Ekeler tried to find some space for Jayden Daniels to get the ball out, but when he went to cut, his Achilles snapped.
Ekeler hasn't been quite the player he was earlier in his career, but he provided a nice change of pace and leadership. While his production might not have been the best, his contributions will surely be missed through the remainder of the season.
In Ekeler's absence, the Commanders could look towards adding to the room via trade or free agency, but the workload will now fall on rookie Jacory "Bill" Croskey-Merritt, Chris Rodriguez Jr., and Jeremy McNichols.
Ekeler's production had already been slipping over the past few seasons, so it will be intriguing to see if this injury will force his hand to hang the cleats up and retire, or if he plans to rehab back to full health to return to action sometime next year.
