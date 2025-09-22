This Commanders rookie only needed 'one lane' to score
Coming out of the halftime locker room with a 10-point lead, the Washington Commanders felt good about where they were, but there was a sweeping feeling across the stadium that they should have been up by more.
The Spark the Team Needed
Looking for an early edge in the second half, the Commanders’ defense forced a three-and-out and a Las Vegas Raiders’ punt that went out of bounds, unreturnable by rookie receiver Jaylin Lane.
It was a good start, but the offense didn’t turn it into points. Instead, after their own three-and-out, the Washington offense punted the ball back.
Being a stubborn unit can be good when it is a positive stubbornness, and the defense once again forced the Raiders’ offense off the field quickly, only this time, punter Jacob Bobenmoyer made a critical mistake by giving Lane a chance to return the kick.
90 yards later, Lane and his teammates were celebrating the rookie’s first career touchdown, and a three-score lead.
'I Just Need One Lane'
"First off, just glory to God, but it's really just my teammates,” Lane said of the return. “They work their tails off blocking for me, speaking life into me. They give me all the confidence in the world back there. All I told them was that I just need one lane and I'll make the rest happen, and that's what they did for me.”
It was his first return touchdown in the NFL, but he’s done this before. Just last year for the Virginia Tech Hokies, in fact, he was producing as a return specialist. That production is just one of the things that made him a draft target of general manager Adam Peters in April.
The Adrenaline of a Game-Changer
The best part might be that not only did Lane find the gear necessary to house that punt, but he says he could’ve done it again if he needed to right after that one.
“The adrenaline getting into the box. I could run out and do it again as soon as it's over. You don't get winded after that," he said.
Speaking even further about his team, following their decisive victory over Las Vegas, the rookie said, "I think it's amazing. I think it goes towards the standards we set with our whole team. We believe in complementary football, especially on special teams and just setting up the offense to score. It started with [WR] Deebo [Samuel Sr.] on a big return, and we fed off that energy and kept it going."
