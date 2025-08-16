Kliff Kingsbury has a surprising definition of a 'balanced' Commanders offense
The Washington Commanders' offensive coordinator, Kliff Kingsbury, is entering year 2, and he’s already making clear what he means when he talks about a 'balanced' offense.
The Commanders’ play caller sees balance in a much different way, one that doesn't involve splitting plays 50/50 between run and pass.
Washington fans might want to get used to the idea that some Sundays could look completely different from others.
Forget the Old-School Definition
Kingsbury is quick to throw out the old idea that balance means running the ball 25 times and passing it 25 times. For him, that’s not just outdated, but not even realistic..
“I don't think you can go and say, ‘Hey, we're going to run it 25 times and throw it 25 times,’” Kingsbury explained. “It’s about putting your guys in the best position to succeed, and sometimes that means doing something way more than the other.”
This is music to the ears of fans who want to see the Commanders play to their strengths instead of sticking to a script.
“It’s the balance to be the best offense you can be versus that defense, that scheme, that personnel group that day is what it is to me,” he said.
That means Washington could air it out 40-plus times one week, then pound the rock all game the next. The idea is to make defenses react to you, not the other way around.
Adaptability is the Secret Weapon
Kingsbury made it clear that the game plan will be fluid from week to week.
“Whether we’ve gotta run it 70 times and throw it 20 or vice versa... you just have to be willing to do what you do best on that certain day,” he said.
It’s a philosophy built for a league where matchups matter more than ever. With weapons like Jayden Daniels, Terry McLaurin, Deebo Samuel, and Brian Robinson Jr., Washington has the flexibility to be unpredictable, and that could be a nightmare for opposing defenses.
Kingsbury isn’t chasing balance for the sake of balance. He’s chasing whatever works, and if that means the Commanders’ offense looks different every Sunday, that’s exactly the point. In today’s NFL, adaptability is king, and Washington’s new play caller is ready to lean into it.
