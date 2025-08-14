Commander Country

Washington Commanders make preseason cancellation

The Washington Commanders are making a slight change to their training camp schedule.

Jeremy Brener

Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn walks up the tunnel during warm up before the NFC divisional round between Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025.
Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn walks up the tunnel during warm up before the NFC divisional round between Detroit Lions and Washington Commanders at Ford Field in Detroit on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2025. / Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders are making a change to their training camp schedule for the future.

The Commanders and the Baltimore Ravens were scheduled to have a joint practice ahead of their final preseason matchup, but that will no longer be the case.

"Recognizing the logistical challenges — with our teams' previous games scheduled on different days — and the added strain on players heading into a short week, the Ravens and Commanders mutually agreed to no longer hold a joint practice next week," the statement read. "Instead, we will concentrate on preparing for our upcoming preseason matchup."

READ MORE: Washington Commanders rookies stealing the show ahead of Bengals matchup

Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz makes a fourth catch defended by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson
Washington Commanders tight end Zach Ertz makes a fourth catch defended by Baltimore Ravens linebacker Trenton Simpson. / Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Commanders, Ravens cancel joint practice

The cancellation was confirmed by Commanders head coach Dan Quinn when he spoke with the media earlier today.

The Commanders and Ravens are natural partners for a joint practice given how close in proximity they are to one another. They usually play the final preseason game against one another as NFL neighbors, but the timing from this week's contests has thrown things off a bit.

The Ravens are set to play in their second preseason game on Saturday night on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, while the Commanders will have to wait until Monday night to get their preseason resumed when the Cincinnati Bengals come to town.

The Monday night contest likely means the Commanders won't practice until Wednesday at the earliest, with Thursday as a more likely possibility. The two teams play on Saturday afternoon, so there won't be too much practicing going on between the second and third preseason games.

The Commanders will look to play some of their starters in the game against the Bengals, allowing them to rest when they play the Ravens to get ready for the regular season, which kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 7 when the NFC East rival New York Giants come to Northwest Stadium.

READ MORE: Commanders' Dan Quinn is using military standards to help coach the team

Stick with CommanderGameday and the Locked On Commanders podcast for more FREE coverage of the Washington Commanders throughout the 2025 season.

More Washington Commanders News

• Former Washington Commanders running back signs with Kansas City Chiefs

• What NFL legend Steve Young said about Washington Commanders’ Jayden Daniels

• The Commanders' most improved position group is turning heads at camp

 Commanders' Von Miller calls out reporter for false story

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several On SI sites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid and resides in Central Florida. He graduated from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener.

Home/News