Washington Commanders make preseason cancellation
The Washington Commanders are making a change to their training camp schedule for the future.
The Commanders and the Baltimore Ravens were scheduled to have a joint practice ahead of their final preseason matchup, but that will no longer be the case.
"Recognizing the logistical challenges — with our teams' previous games scheduled on different days — and the added strain on players heading into a short week, the Ravens and Commanders mutually agreed to no longer hold a joint practice next week," the statement read. "Instead, we will concentrate on preparing for our upcoming preseason matchup."
The cancellation was confirmed by Commanders head coach Dan Quinn when he spoke with the media earlier today.
The Commanders and Ravens are natural partners for a joint practice given how close in proximity they are to one another. They usually play the final preseason game against one another as NFL neighbors, but the timing from this week's contests has thrown things off a bit.
The Ravens are set to play in their second preseason game on Saturday night on the road against the Dallas Cowboys, while the Commanders will have to wait until Monday night to get their preseason resumed when the Cincinnati Bengals come to town.
The Monday night contest likely means the Commanders won't practice until Wednesday at the earliest, with Thursday as a more likely possibility. The two teams play on Saturday afternoon, so there won't be too much practicing going on between the second and third preseason games.
The Commanders will look to play some of their starters in the game against the Bengals, allowing them to rest when they play the Ravens to get ready for the regular season, which kicks off on Sunday, Sept. 7 when the NFC East rival New York Giants come to Northwest Stadium.
